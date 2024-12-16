The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle early this morning. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Fog dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 10. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.