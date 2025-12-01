The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Clear. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 0 C. Wind chill minus 10 C this morning.

Tonight...Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3 C. Wind chill near minus 7 C.

Tuesday...Periods of snow ending early in the morning then mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 1 C. Wind chill minus 7 C in the morning.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low minus 5 C.

Wednesday...Cloudy. High 0 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3 C.

Thursday night...Clear. Low minus 7 C.

Friday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3 C.

Friday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3 C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods. Low minus 4 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 C.