The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy with scattered showers including risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 29, but will feel like 37 or 99.
This evening: Mainly cloudy with risk of thunderstorm. Low 19 or 66.
Tomorrow: Could see a thunderstorm in the morning with a few showers ending near noon then cloudy. High 23, but will feel like 30 or 86.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 16 or 61.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 25 or 77.
Thursday: Sunshine and up to 26 or 79.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.