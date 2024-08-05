The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with scattered showers including risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 29, but will feel like 37 or 99.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with risk of thunderstorm. Low 19 or 66.



Tomorrow: Could see a thunderstorm in the morning with a few showers ending near noon then cloudy. High 23, but will feel like 30 or 86.



Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 16 or 61.



Wednesday: Sunny. High 25 or 77.



Thursday: Sunshine and up to 26 or 79.



Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.