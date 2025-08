The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A special air quality statement is in effect .

Widespread smoke expected for the region today for the Civic Holiday. High 28, and feeling like 32 or 90.

This evening: Smoky conditions. Low 19 or 66.

Tomorrow: Another day of wildfire smoke. High 28. Feeling like 33 or 91. 

Tomorrow evening: Some relief....Clear. Low 17 or 63.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 29 or 84.