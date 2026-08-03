Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 3, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 26 C. Humidex 31 C.

Tonight...Clear. Low 13 C.

Tuesday...Sunny. High 28 C. Humidex 31 C.

Tuesday night...Clear. Low 13 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Thursday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Thursday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Friday night...Cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Saturday...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.