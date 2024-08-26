The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 32. Humidex 41. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 22.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h near noon then becoming south 30 gusting to 50. High 32. Humidex 43. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.