The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 13.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming north 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 10.

Wednesday..sunny. High 22.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 11.

Thursday..sunny. High 24.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.