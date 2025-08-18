The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16.

Tuesday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon then 70 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Thursday night..clear. Low 18.

Friday..sunny. High 29.

Friday night..clear. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.