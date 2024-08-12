The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon then light this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low 17.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.