The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 33. Humidex 41. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 22.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 32. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 19.

Thursday..sunny. High 28.

Thursday night..clear. Low 19.

Friday..sunny. High 30.

Friday night..clear. Low 20.

Saturday..sunny. High 32.

Saturday night..clear. Low 22.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.