The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. A 70 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 23 C.
Tonight..a few clouds. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 5 C.
Tuesday..increasing cloudiness. A 70 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 22 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9 C.
Thursday..rain. High 15 C.
Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 7 C.
Friday..showers. High 13 C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.