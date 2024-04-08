The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 70 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 23 C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 5 C.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness. A 70 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 22 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9 C.

Thursday..rain. High 15 C.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 7 C.

Friday..showers. High 13 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.