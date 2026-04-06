The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few flurries or rain showers changing to a few rain showers this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..a few rain showers ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Tuesday..clearing in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..sunny. High 10.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..cloudy. High 13.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..cloudy. High 20.