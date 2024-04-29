The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming west 20 before morning. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 10.

Wednesday..sunny. High 26.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.