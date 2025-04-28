The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 18.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 6.

Wednesday..sunny. High 16.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.