The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 15.

Tuesday..showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Amount 5 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Thursday..sunny. High 13.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.