The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 9.

Tuesday..showers ending in the afternoon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..showers. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Thursday..sunny. High 13.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Friday...increasing cloudiness. High 16.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Saturday..showers. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Sunday..cloudy. High 24.