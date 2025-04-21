The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 near noon. High 23 or 73.

This evening: Cloudy. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 7 or 45.

Tomorrow: Clearing in the morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the afternoon. High 17 or 63.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 6 or 43.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19 or 66.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.

Friday: Cloudy. High 18 or 64.