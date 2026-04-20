The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h overnight. Low zero.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 7.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Friday..cloudy. High 21.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.