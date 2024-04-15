The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Low 6.

Tuesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 10.

Wednesday..showers. High 15.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Sunday..sunny. High 13.