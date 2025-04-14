The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 6.

Tuesday..cloudy. A few showers beginning in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Windy. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High 11.

Wednesday night..clear. Low zero.

Thursday..increasing cloudiness. High 12.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Sunday..sunny. High 12.