The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 90 becoming west 30 gusting to 60 this morning. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low 15.

Tuesday..showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..periods of rain. Low 15.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 14.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Friday..increasing cloudiness. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Saturday..cloudy. High 17.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.