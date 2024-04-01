The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 6.

Tuesday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain in the morning. Periods of rain beginning late in the morning. Amount 5 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 8. UV index 2 or low.



Tuesday night..rain. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.