The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h late this morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 11.

Saturday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low 6.

Sunday..sunny. High 22.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..sunny. High 25.

Monday night..clear. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.