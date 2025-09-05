The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Special Weather Statement has been issued.

Today...Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 early this morning. High 23C. Humidex 26C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 10C.

Saturday...A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20C.

Saturday night...Clear. Low 11C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low 8C.

Monday...Sunny. High 21C.

Monday night...Clear. Low 10C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 23C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low 13C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 24C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 15C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 24C.