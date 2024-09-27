The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 19.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.