The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Low 14.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 26. Humidex 32.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 26.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..sunny. High 26.

Monday night..clear. Low 14.

Tuesday..sunny. High 24.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 13.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. High 24.