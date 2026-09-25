Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 25, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Low 7.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low 10.

Sunday..sunny. High 22.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..sunny. High 22.

Monday night..clear. Low 11.

Tuesday..sunny. High 23.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.