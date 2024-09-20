The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight with 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.