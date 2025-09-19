The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 29 C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 15 C.

Saturday...Mainly sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 24 C. Humidex 28 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy. Low 18 C.

Sunday...Cloudy. High 26 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Monday...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Monday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Tuesday....Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23 C.