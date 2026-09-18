Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 18, 2026

Cumulus clouds, large and puffy grey and white in a glorious blue sky. Sunshine behind. Norfolk, England, UK.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 23C. Humidex 26C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 14C.

Saturday...Cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 21C.

Saturday night...Showers. Low 15C.

Sunday...Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 21C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11C.

Monday...Cloudy. High 18C.

Monday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12C.

Wednesday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy. Low 13C.

Thursday...Cloudy. High 22C.