The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High 26 C. Humidex 31 C.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 15 C.

Saturday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 30 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 15 C.

Monday..sunny. High 28 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.