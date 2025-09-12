The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clear. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 28.

Sunday night..clear. Low 15.

Monday..sunny. High 28.

Monday night..clear. Low 16.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.