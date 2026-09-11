Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 11, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..clear. Low 15.

Monday..sunny. High 25.

Monday night..clear. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.