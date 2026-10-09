Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 9, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 13.

Sunday..periods of rain. High 20.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.