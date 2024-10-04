The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..a few clouds. Low 9.

Saturday..sunny. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Monday..sunny. High 18.

Monday night..clear. Low 7.

Tuesday..sunny. High 17.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 7.

Wednesday..sunny. High 18.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 8.

Thursday..sunny. High 20.