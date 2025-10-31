The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 13 C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 2 C.

Saturday...Clear. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 11 C.

Saturdsay night...Cloudy periods. Low 2 C.

Sunday...Sunny. High 13 C.

Sunday night...Increasing cloudiness. Low 5 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15 C.

Monday night...Clear. Low 3 C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 7 C.

Wednesday...Cloudy. High 14 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 4 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.