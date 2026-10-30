Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 30, 2026

A mix of sun and cloud over the Detroit River in Windsor. Sept. 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Mainly sunny. High 15 C.

Tonight...A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 3 C.

Saturday...Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16 C.

Satuday night...Cloudy. Low 9 C.

Sunday...Cloudy. High 18 C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low 9 C.

Monday...Sunny. High 20 C.

Monday night...Increasing cloudiness. Low 11 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Wednesday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17 C.

Wednesday night...Periods of rain. Low 12 C.