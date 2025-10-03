The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 13.

Saturday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 7.

Thursday..sunny. High 16.