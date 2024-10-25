The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 15. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..clearing. Low plus 5.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 15.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 2.

Sunday..sunny. High 14.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Monday..sunny. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 19.