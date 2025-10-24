The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today...A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 11 C.
Tonight...Cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low 3 C with risk of frost.
Saturday...Mainly sunny. High 12 C.
Saturday night...Clear. Low 1 C.
Sunday...Sunny. High 14 C.
Sunday night...Clear. Low 1 C.
Monday...Sunny. High 13 C.
Monday night...Clear. Low 3 C.
Tuesaday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C.
Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 4 C.
Wednesday...Cloudy. High 11 C.
Wednesday night...Cloudy. Low 6 C.
Thursday...Cloudy. High 11 C.