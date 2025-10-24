The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 11 C.

Tonight...Cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low 3 C with risk of frost.

Saturday...Mainly sunny. High 12 C.

Saturday night...Clear. Low 1 C.

Sunday...Sunny. High 14 C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low 1 C.

Monday...Sunny. High 13 C.

Monday night...Clear. Low 3 C.

Tuesaday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 4 C.

Wednesday...Cloudy. High 11 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy. Low 6 C.

Thursday...Cloudy. High 11 C.