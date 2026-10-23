Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 23, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..fog dissipating this morning then cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Low 6.

Saturday..sunny. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low 8.

Sunday..sunny. High 20.

Sunday night..clear. Low 10.

Monday..sunny. High 19.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.