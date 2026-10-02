Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 2, 2026

(A pedestrian carries an umbrella as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A pedestrian carries an umbrella as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..showers ending this morning then clearing. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Wind becoming north 20 late this morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low 8.

Sunday..sunny. High 20.

Sunday night..clear. Low 7.

Monday..sunny. High 17.

Monday night..clear. Low 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.