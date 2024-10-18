The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 7.

Saturday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Sunday..sunny. High 21.

Sunday night..clear. Low 7.

Monday..sunny. High 23.

Monday night..clear. Low 8.

Tuesday..sunny. High 22.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.