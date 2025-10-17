The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Mainly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 19 C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16 C.

Saturday...Mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 24 C.

Saturday night...Showers. Low 14 C.

Sunday...Showers. Windy. High 14 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 6 C.

Monday...Sunny. High 16 C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Wednesday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 7 C.

Thursday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12 C.