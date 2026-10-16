Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 16, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 50 late this morning. Temperature falling to 11 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Saturday..sunny. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the morning. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Sunday..sunny. High 16.

Sunday night..clear. Low 6.

Monday..sunny. High 18.

Monday night..clear. Low 7.

Tuesday..sunny. High 18.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 7.

Wednesday..sunny. High 18.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.