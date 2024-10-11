The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 12.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 10.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 6.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.