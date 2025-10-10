The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. High 19 C.

Tonight...Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10 C.

Saturday...Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Sunday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods. Low 12 C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 8 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 16 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 6 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.