The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 2.

Saturday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Sunday..showers. High 15.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Monday..cloudy. High 12.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..sunny. High 8.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. High 10.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10.