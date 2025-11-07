The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning and ending near noon then 40 percent chance of drizzle this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low plus 3.

Saturday..overcast. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.