Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 6, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..showers. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3.

Saturday..a few showers ending in the morning then clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 10. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.